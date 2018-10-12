Tributes for Keith Rose

Warm tributes have been paid to the late TV film director Keith Rose. He’s best known for the iconic BMW mouse on the steering wheel commercial as well as more recent work for financial services brand Allan Gray.

He was an inductee into the Clio TV Hall of Fame and voted by the creative magazine Shots as one of its 100 top creative minds of all time. He also received the FM AdFocus Lifetime Achievement Award.

SA creative director Gerry Human said: "Keith Rose’s death is like a punch to the heart, but it’s what he left behind that will live on forever." Another creative director, Matthew Bull, tweeted: "All men die, but not all men live. And you lived."