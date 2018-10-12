News & Insights

Tributes for Keith Rose

Warm tributes have been paid to the late TV film director Keith Rose

12 October 2018 - 10:57 Jeremy Maggs
Keith Rose. Picture: SUPPLIED
Keith Rose. Picture: SUPPLIED

Warm tributes have been paid to the late TV film director Keith Rose. He’s best known for the iconic BMW mouse on the steering wheel commercial as well as more recent work for financial services brand Allan Gray.

He was an inductee into the Clio TV Hall of Fame and voted by the creative magazine Shots as one of its 100 top creative minds of all time. He also received the FM AdFocus Lifetime Achievement Award.

SA creative director Gerry Human said: "Keith Rose’s death is like a punch to the heart, but it’s what he left behind that will live on forever." Another creative director, Matthew Bull, tweeted: "All men die, but not all men live. And you lived."

Bob Rightford tribute

’His vision of creating something unique still fuels us today’
News & Insights
8 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
SA’s best-liked TV ads
News & Insights
2.
Tributes for Keith Rose
News & Insights
3.
A good customer experience can impact repeat ...
News & Insights
4.
Is video the missing link for SA brands and ...
News & Insights

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.