As modern technology consumes more and more of our traditional media channels, our way of working and our very way of existing, many have been wondering: “is print media dead?”

The answer to this question is “no, print media is not dead”.

As storm after storm hits the print media market, from the pandemic panic three years ago that saw magazines being pulled from store shelves to the AI tools today that promise to write entire e-books for us, local print media has stood its ground.

Local papers are the cornerstone of the print market in SA. Filled with community news and locally relevant shopping information, paging through the local paper has become an entrenched behaviour in our homes. It is woven into the very fabric of being South African — always has been, and always will be.

US playwright Arthur Miller once said: “A good newspaper, I suppose, is a nation talking to itself.” This speaks to print’s longevity; it connects people to each other, whether they be newsmakers, community leaders, celebrities, or just everyday people like you and I.

Print media became an important way of sharing news and stories when paper and ink became more accessible. It is also a powerful storytelling medium. In an age when everyone has a story they want to share, the power of print to convey people’s emotions, their words and their truth, should not be underestimated.