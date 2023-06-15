Sunday Times GenNext 2023: See the world through the eyes of the youth

The overall value of the top 100 most valuable brands declined 20% this year in the face of strong macroeconomic headwinds
The annual Sunday Times GenNext, in partnership with Yellowwood, is an opportunity for marketers to see the world through the eyes of the youth. The 2023 Sunday Times GenNext youth marketing conference takes place on September 28.
This year’s theme, Ready Player 1, takes inspiration from a world that has moved towards virtual connection as the primary means of interaction — from online gaming to Zoom meetings and the metaverse, where virtual personas are an extension of ourselves.
The Sunday Times GenNext survey, independently conducted and audited, is considered the leading barometer of what South Africa’s young people find on-trend and inspirational, delivering insights that are valued by brand management, advertising and marketing professionals.
“The report highlights the opportunity for brands to better understand how the youth engage with the world around them, empowering them to shape experiences that will connect with young people and drive choice,” says Refilwe Maluleke, MD at Yellowwood, the company responsible for conducting the annual Sunday Times GenNext research. She adds that this year’s report has a strong focus on the youth’s point of view and how they are championing their own destinies.
Upcoming Sunday Times GenNext events:
September 7 2023: Sunday Times GenNext Brand Interactive Showcase
Hundreds of young people between the ages of eight and 24 will gather to enjoy interactive displays, activations, and competitions from their favourite brands. It’s an opportunity for marketers to showcase their products and get direct engagement and feedback from their target market.
September 20: Sunday Times GenNext Awards
The coolest brands as voted for by South Africa’s youth will be awarded across numerous categories. The Sunday Times GenNext research study reaches young people across South Africa with surveys conducted by Yellowwood in schools among tweens and teens, and an online survey completed by young adults in tertiary institutions.
September 24: Publication of the Sunday Times GenNext Supplement
Share how you’re embracing the youth’s point of view to connect them with your brand. Become part of the game by placing your advert in the Sunday Times GenNext annual supplement, where the latest trends and insights from this year’s youth marketing awards ceremony will be revealed.
September 28: Sunday Times GenNext Youth Marketing Conference
Brand leaders and marketing experts convene to discuss the latest trends and preferences in the youth sector, and share insights for the benefit of marketers and brand owners.
* This year’s partners include the Gautrain Management Agency, African Bank, Mercedes-Benz South Africa, Rookie USA, Converse, McDonald’s, Doritos and Cliff Central.
* For more information about partnering and sponsorship opportunities, contact Cortney Hoyland at HoylandC@arena.africa. For general inquiries, contact Jade Searle at SearleJ@arena.africa. For advertising inquiries in the supplement, contact Debbie Montanari at MontanariD@arena.africa
