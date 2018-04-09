Fearless Girl: the campaign that went viral

Fearless Girl, the statue that mysteriously appeared the night before International Women’s Day in 2017 on New York’s Wall Street, was the creation of advertising agency McCann New York on behalf of a client, State Street Global Advisors (SSGA), a financial advisory firm.

SSGA is the third-largest asset manager globally, but prior to this campaign there was little understanding of the company in the consumer space. One of its values is creating and promoting gender diversity.

The campaign, ranked the most successful one promoting good causes in 2017 by The Good Report advertising website, was created on a shoestring budget with no paid media. The image of the statue – a young girl with her hands on her hips facing down Wall Street’s iconic Charging Bull statue – soon went viral online. Within the first 12 hours the image had more than 1bn Twitter impressions. Within the first 12 weeks this figure had reached 4.6bn, and there had been 215,000 Instagram posts.

The campaign garnered four grand prix awards at Cannes and a total of 18 Cannes Lions.

Fearless Girl reportedly generated close to US$7.5 in free marketing across TV, social media and radio, according to an Adweek article. While the Fearless Girl statue has become an icon in its own right, that was never the intention behind the campaign, which was to promote the anniversary of SSGA’s SHE Fund, which invests only in companies that have women in top leadership positions.