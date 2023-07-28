Among the standout winners of the 2023 Bookmark Awards announced on Thursday evening was Promise, which won five golds, four silvers and one bronze award, and MakeReign, which won a total of three golds, seven silvers and one bronze award.
Other gold award winners include Accenture Song, Ogilvy SA, Dentsu Creative, MTN and Injozi Technology Studio.The Bookmark Awards are an initiative of the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB), formerly known as the DMMA. The awards celebrate innovation, creativity and effectiveness in the media and marketing industry, helping to drive digital change.
“Each year the entries to the Bookmarks are more creative, more innovative and more integrated with digital technology,” said Razia Pillay, CEO of IAB South Africa. “The continued efforts by the expert teams in the digital media and marketing sector serves as an inspiration to the IAB South Africa team to transform further the way it judges and presents the awards.”
Jury president and group executive for marketing and corporate affairs at Nedbank, Khensani Nobanda, says that not only do the award winners showcase the thinking behind the creativity but also the actions and business results, all of which help to uplift the level of learning and standards in the industry.
Winners of the 2023 IAB South African Bookmark Awards are:
The 2023 Bookmark Award winners have been announced
The work that was showcased helps enhance learning and standards in the industry, says the jury president
Winners of the 2023 IAB South African Bookmark Awards are:
Bookmarks 2023 winners by Tiso Blackstar Group on Scribd
