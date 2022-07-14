Bookmark Awards 2022 | The power of together

SA’s top marketers celebrated at the Marketing Achievement Awards, which recognise analytical and creative marketing that has had a demonstrable impact on business
For the first time in two years, the IAB SA has announced the Bookmark Awards will take place in person again, on Thursday July 28 at Summer Place in Sandton, Johannesburg.
“We are delighted that the 2022 Bookmark Awards ceremony will be one of the first events for the local industry to come together in a physical space,” says IAB SA chairperson Haydn Townsend.
“The Bookmark Awards is not only a celebration of innovative and world-class work but also shows the power of togetherness that underpins many of the entries received this year. To be able to honour in person these achievements and successes, as well as the lives of the many colleagues who have passed away during the last two years of the pandemic, is a great privilege.”
Beyond celebrating excellence in digital work, the Bookmark Awards set the benchmark for technology, digital and leading-edge innovation, specialist sectors and disciplines that primary award sponsor DStv Media Sales is 100% familiar with.
“As drivers and promoters of digital change in our industry, we are proud to be associated with these pre-eminent industry awards for the fifth year running,” says Fahmeeda Cassim-Surtee, CEO of DStv Media Sales.
“There’s no better way to stimulate creativity in the digital marketing and advertising sector than through interaction and diversity — coupled with some good, healthy competition. These awards afford us the opportunity to achieve all of these as we come together in celebration of innovation and digital excellence.”
The awards are further supported by Google SA, Viu SA, Imamedia, Everlytic, Joe Public United, Tractor Outdoor and Adspace24.
“We are excited to continue recognising work that drives the industry forward,” says IAB SA CEO Razia Pillay. “Leading up to the ceremony at the end of July, the Bookmarks and IAB SA would like to encourage everyone to participate and share our noteworthy initiatives that support transformation and innovation in digital marketing and advertising.”
The 2022 Bookmark Awards will be held at Summer Place, Sandton, Johannesburg on Thursday July 28 2022 from 6pm. To book your seat at the Bookmarks, click here.
About the Bookmark Awards
The Bookmark Awards is an IAB SA initiative that celebrates innovation, creativity and effectiveness within the media and marketing industry. It is the unrivalled benchmark of local advertising excellence. While the Bookmarks has always stood for prestige digital work, it also aims to drive digital change. Winning a Bookmark Award is recognition of work that helps move the industry forward. For more click here.
About IAB SA
The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) SA, formerly known as the DMMA, is an independent, voluntary, non-profit association focused on growing and sustaining a vibrant and profitable digital industry within SA. It empowers the media and marketing industries to thrive in the digital economy and comprises 150 leading media companies, brands and technology firms working in digital marketing and media. The non-profit, non-government trade group fields critical research on interactive advertising while also educating brands, agencies, publishers and the wider business community on the importance of digital marketing. For more click here.
