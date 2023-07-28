Redzone, together with M&C Saatchi Group SA, will bring industry titans together for an in-depth discussion on data-driven decision-making for marketers. Register for this online event to gain some invaluable perspectives that can elevate your strategies and maximise insight.
Hosted by MC, Arye Kellman, co-founder of TILT, the speakers will include:
Mamongae Mahlare: CEO, Takealot Group,
Steve Burnstone: CEO, Eighty20;
Amanda Reekie, Founding director of ovatoyou; and
Robert Grace: Co-founder and chief strategy officer, M&C Saatchi Group SA
WEBINAR | How do you unlock the power of local data in a globalised world?
Event details:
Click here to register for this free online event.
