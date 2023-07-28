News & Insights

WEBINAR | How do you unlock the power of local data in a globalised world?

Register for this online event where industry experts will discuss how marketers can elevate their strategies and maximise insight

28 July 2023 - 09:43
Picture: 123RF
Redzone, together with M&C Saatchi Group SA, will bring industry titans together for an in-depth discussion on data-driven decision-making for marketers. Register for this online event to gain some invaluable perspectives that can elevate your strategies and maximise insight.  

Hosted by MC, Arye Kellman, co-founder of TILT, the speakers will include: 

  • Mamongae Mahlare: CEO, Takealot Group, 
  • Steve Burnstone: CEO, Eighty20;
  • Amanda Reekie, Founding director of ovatoyou; and
  • Robert Grace: Co-founder and chief strategy officer, M&C Saatchi Group SA

Event details:

  • Date: August 3 2023 
  • Time: 12.30pm-1.30pm
  • Venue: Online

Click here to register for this free online event.  

