Nedbank campaign gives South Africans a reality check on saving for retirement

July is national savings month in SA and Nedbank, in partnership with Joe Public, has launched a campaign showcasing the harsh reality of not saving enough for retirement.

“Ninety percent of South Africans do not save enough for retirement. On top of that, the average South African spends 80% of their salary in just five days, and 67% of their monthly income is used to pay off debt. These statistics are alarming and, as money experts who do good, Nedbank has brought awareness to the issue of spending behaviour and saving in SA,” says Buli Ndlovu, executive head of retail and business banking marketing at Nedbank.

The activation took place at Greenhouse, a trendy restaurant in Sandton where their young and lively waitrons were substituted with elderly actors who were way past retirement age. Everything was captured on hidden cameras to later reach a wider audience online.