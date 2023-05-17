Everlytic and Zapier integration gives marketers easy access to critical apps

Everlytic has announced its integration with Zapier, a leading workflow automation platform that allows for seamless access to more than 5,000 apps. Zapier connects apps and services in the business ecosystem to automate critical tools and processes in an intuitive interface that Everlytic customers can easily understand and use.

The integration allows customers to leverage essential apps with better control and within budget constraints.

“This relationship makes it quick and easy for marketers to integrate into specific applications without the need for a development team,” says Ryno Scheepers, head of technical solutions at Everlytic.

“Development is lengthy and costly and often limits the scale at which a client can integrate a solution into existing infrastructure. In the past, it could take as long as six months to integrate a customer relation management app to an e-commerce platform, but with Zapier, it is instantaneous.”

The integration with Zapier is compliant with local and global data protection regulations, such as the Protection of Personal Information Act and general data protection regulation.