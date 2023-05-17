Everlytic and Zapier integration gives marketers easy access to critical apps
The intuitive platform has more than 5,000 apps with automation capabilities that improve work productivity
Everlytic has announced its integration with Zapier, a leading workflow automation platform that allows for seamless access to more than 5,000 apps. Zapier connects apps and services in the business ecosystem to automate critical tools and processes in an intuitive interface that Everlytic customers can easily understand and use.
The integration allows customers to leverage essential apps with better control and within budget constraints.
“This relationship makes it quick and easy for marketers to integrate into specific applications without the need for a development team,” says Ryno Scheepers, head of technical solutions at Everlytic.
“Development is lengthy and costly and often limits the scale at which a client can integrate a solution into existing infrastructure. In the past, it could take as long as six months to integrate a customer relation management app to an e-commerce platform, but with Zapier, it is instantaneous.”
The integration with Zapier is compliant with local and global data protection regulations, such as the Protection of Personal Information Act and general data protection regulation.
Users can connect with an app and start working immediately using their Everlytic username and passwordRyno Scheepers, head of technical solutions, Everlytic
“We have created a link within Everlytic that redirects clients to Zapier and its bouquet of services. Everything on the Zapier platform is ‘what you see is what you get’, which means users can connect with an app and start working immediately using their Everlytic username and password. They don’t need to be tech-savvy or have developer-level skills to manage the process — everything has been designed to be as simple as possible.”
Marketing teams can forgo the need to be technical as this integration removes the complexity associated with introducing new apps and services to the business. Zapier is user-friendly and Everlytic leverages this capability to provide clients with immediate access and instant value. This forms part of Everlytic’s commitment to creating a vibrant ecosystem that provides marketing teams with everything they need.
“With Zapier and Everlytic connected, marketers can enjoy extensive automation capabilities that free up their time to focus on their roles and company rather than on admin.”
“Regardless of the size of the app or level of integration, Zapier and Everlytic make the process easy while streamlining workflows and improving productivity.”
This article was sponsored by Everlytic.