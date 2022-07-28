Kicking and hitting balls are all very well on TV, but there is also huge potential for sports advertising on digital media
Join Future of Media in unpacking the challenges and opportunities in the metaverse frontier, and the myriad possibilities it holds for advertisers
With just under four months to go before the start of the football World Cup tournament in Qatar, a new survey shows almost two-thirds of fans think brands are more appealing if they participate in sport sponsorship.
The Nielsen “What Fans Want” report also says just under 60% of fans are likely to inform themselves about brands if they have lent their name to a sport. And 59% say they would pick a sponsor’s product over a rival’s if the price and quality were the same...
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
SPORT AND SPONSORS
Many brand opportunities on the field of play
Kicking and hitting balls are all very well on TV, but there is also huge potential for sports advertising on digital media
With just under four months to go before the start of the football World Cup tournament in Qatar, a new survey shows almost two-thirds of fans think brands are more appealing if they participate in sport sponsorship.
The Nielsen “What Fans Want” report also says just under 60% of fans are likely to inform themselves about brands if they have lent their name to a sport. And 59% say they would pick a sponsor’s product over a rival’s if the price and quality were the same...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.