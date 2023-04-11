News & Insights

Save the date: 2023 Pamro conference

This year's much-anticipated event is themed 'Resilience & Innovation: Navigating the Media Landscape in Africa'

11 April 2023 - 09:41
Sponsored
Picture: 123RF/paulmz
Picture: 123RF/paulmz

The Pan African Media Research Organisation (Pamro) will be hosting its 24th annual conference from August 27 to 30 at the Sofitel Casablanca Tour Blanche Hotel in Casablanca, Morocco.

Pamro's mission is make Africa a leader in media by facilitating the creation of a uniform and evolving research infrastructure. In doing so, it aims to create a media research database that will provide actionable insights on how best to communicate with various target markets, and to efficiently compare results from various countries using the same measuring methods.

Its annual conference brings together industry organisations, media research providers, media owners, marketers and advertising agencies from across the continent.

This year's event promises to be an enlightening experience and is themed “Resilience & Innovation: Navigating the Media Landscape in Africa”. 

Visit Pamro.org for more information and to register for this much-anticipated event.

This article was sponsored by Pamro.

subscribe

Most read

1.
Joburg bad, Cape Town nowhere for creative ...
News & Insights
2.
Singapore the cleanest city in the world — and ...
News & Insights
3.
2021 Township Marketing Report: Tapping into kasi ...
News & Insights
4.
Africa Life: how SA’s Gen Z is reconnecting the ...
News & Insights
5.
The ’ennial tribes: understanding Generation Y ...
News & Insights

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.