Save the date: 2023 Pamro conference

The Pan African Media Research Organisation (Pamro) will be hosting its 24th annual conference from August 27 to 30 at the Sofitel Casablanca Tour Blanche Hotel in Casablanca, Morocco.

Pamro's mission is make Africa a leader in media by facilitating the creation of a uniform and evolving research infrastructure. In doing so, it aims to create a media research database that will provide actionable insights on how best to communicate with various target markets, and to efficiently compare results from various countries using the same measuring methods.

Its annual conference brings together industry organisations, media research providers, media owners, marketers and advertising agencies from across the continent.

This year's event promises to be an enlightening experience and is themed “Resilience & Innovation: Navigating the Media Landscape in Africa”.

Visit Pamro.org for more information and to register for this much-anticipated event.

This article was sponsored by Pamro.