AI in moderation: creativity still requires a human touch

In 2018, Joe Public created an ad called Sbu 2.0, where the hero made a lifelike android to take over daily tasks he considered tedious — from teaching classes to grocery shopping, and even going on dates with his girlfriend. The point of all this? So he could spend more time eating the Chicken Licken pieces he craved.

Fast forward to 2023, and the marketing and advertising industry is starting to wonder if we should all become a little more like Sbu — because everyone is talking about artificial intelligence (AI).

This has caused more than a little panic as creatives start to wonder if their jobs are in jeopardy and if their crafts are about to go extinct — or at least replaced by computing power. I’ve even seen smug commentary from those who relish the prospect of creativity finally not being the exclusive domain of those temperamental “weirdos” we call copywriters, art directors and designers.

Apps such as ChatGPT are being heralded as the answer to the copywriting and creativity void we didn’t even know existed. Ryan Reynolds even used it to write an ad for Mint Mobile. At one point I considered doing the same to write this article, but then my inner creative director kicked in and said “been done” — so I moved on.

But what I have done is recycle the following paragraph I wrote in 2019 on this subject:

“As a human, I would love perfection, but I also know that nothing could ever be perfect [which is also my convenient excuse for why I’ve never created a perfect ad]. The quirky and the slightly flawed is somehow more attractive than the perfect. 'Insanity over sanitised' is how I like to think of it. Got Milk? could never have been created using AI. It’s grammatically incorrect. Imagine how much poorer we’d be as a society if everything we created could only have been done by a machine?”

But I’m not here to knock progress. Far from it.

AI is will allow us to be more creative by spending less time creating the 95% of work that’s wallpaper and lacks impact. Instead, we can focus on making the other 5% even better, so much so that the ratio changes and we have less wallpaper. What an amazing thought: create the wallpaper with less effort so that we can produce less of it in future.