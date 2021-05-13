Singapore the cleanest city in the world — and the flies to prove it

Until there’s a fly. A urinal fly, as this poster child for behavioural economics has come to be known.

First used in the 1990s at Amsterdam’s Schipol Airport, and now applied across the world in forward-thinking (or aiming) societies, a urinal fly is a small lifelike etching (or decal) of a fly, placed near the drain of a urinal. Flies being flies — that is, annoying and gross — and men being men [insert your own descriptor], the etching draws the man’s arm as he quite literally tries to “piss it off” and, in so doing, ensures that the bulk of his urine goes where it’s supposed to, rather than splashing onto the floor. Or his chinos. This simple little idea resulted in an 80% reduction in spillage and an 8% reduction in total cleaning costs. At an airport the size of Schipol, that’s not an insignificant number.

This fly and other related ideas are examples of what’s come to be known as a “Nudge”: a choice that, according to the authors of the book by the same name, “alters people’s behaviour in a predictable way without forbidding any options or significantly changing their economic incentives.”

Instead of prescribing or dictating behaviour, nudging just makes it easier to do the right thing. It’s a Nobel prize-winning (2017) branch of behavioural economics that is as profoundly revolutionary for our understanding of human behaviour and how to shape it, as it is breathtaking in its elegant simplicity.

And it’s that breathtaking aspect that’s precisely why I must apologise if you were one of the men standing next to me when the Changi Airport toilets presented me with my first urinal fly: something I’d only ever read about.

My gasp of delight and one-handed fumbling with my phone while trying to take a picture was entirely innocent.

Honest.

About the author: Stuart Walsh is chief strategy officer at Grey Africa.

This article was paid for by Grey Africa.