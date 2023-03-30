News & Insights

Advertising industry debates new BEE scorecard targets

New proposals are aimed at achieving a substantial change in the racial composition of ownership and management

30 March 2023 - 05:00 Jeremy Maggs

Continuing lack of access to market share and capital is one of the key motivations behind new proposals put forward by the marketing, advertising and communication (MAC) charter sector code that is out for public comment.

The code affects the BEE scores of agencies that form part of the R30bn sector...

