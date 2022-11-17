Joe Public ranked number one agency at Pendoring Awards

In celebration of the richness of SA’s creative content in all it’s indigenous languages, the Pendoring Awards 2022 showcased the top multilingual advertising agencies in SA.

Aptly themed #LetYourLanguageLoose, the ceremony took place on November 3 2022.

Joe Public and its clients collected a total of 23 awards, which included four Golds, five Craft Golds, six Silvers and eight Craft Certificates. As a result, the agency was ranked number one.

The Pendoring Awards encourage the creative evolution of indigenous-language communication. The awards are renowned in SA for rewarding creative content in all official languages and are highly contested by top creative players in the industry.

Joe Public prides itself on delivering on its purpose of growth. The most effective way of achieving this is by creating relevant and insightful work that resonates with South Africans — and diversity in language is an essential vehicle for this growth through creative excellence.

“Winning 23 Pendoring awards this year affirms our commitment to excellence in the industry and is a testament to the agency’s ongoing drive for transformation, diversity and inclusivity,” says Xolisa Dyeshana, chief creative officer at Joe Public.

In her latest thought-provoking opinion piece, Joe Public’s co-MD, Mpume Ngobese, expressed the importance of rooting creativity in South African culture.

“In a country as diverse as SA, with 11 official languages, English is spoken at home by just 9.6% of the population — now consisting of [more than] 60-million people. With most brand communication taking place in English, there are many missed opportunities for [those brands] to gain more market share, attract more users or reach lapsed users. Herein lies the problem — you don’t gain market share by speaking to people in a language that is foreign to them,” writes Ngobese.

“The personality of its nation shapes a brand’s personality. The sooner brands realise this and take steps to make this an inclusive country where everyone and every culture is recognised and celebrated, [the sooner they] will begin to see that marketing, when executed properly, is an investment that yields fruitful results.”

Joe Public’s wins at the Pendoring Awards 2022: