News & Insights

Joe Public ranked number one agency at Pendoring Awards

The agency scooped 23 awards and were lauded for their creative multilingual campaigns

17 November 2022 - 17:37
Sponsored
Joe Public won big at the Pendoring Awards. Picture: SUPPLIED/PENDING
Joe Public won big at the Pendoring Awards. Picture: SUPPLIED/PENDING

In celebration of the richness of SA’s creative content in all it’s indigenous languages, the Pendoring Awards 2022 showcased the top multilingual advertising agencies in SA. 

Aptly themed #LetYourLanguageLoose, the ceremony took place on November 3 2022.

Joe Public and its clients collected a total of 23 awards, which included four Golds, five Craft Golds, six Silvers and eight Craft Certificates. As a result, the agency was ranked number one.

The Pendoring Awards encourage the creative evolution of indigenous-language communication. The awards are renowned in SA for rewarding creative content in all official languages and are highly contested by top creative players in the industry. 

Joe Public prides itself on delivering on its purpose of growth.  The most effective way of achieving this is by creating relevant and insightful work that resonates with South Africans — and diversity in language is an essential vehicle for this growth through creative excellence. 

“Winning 23 Pendoring awards this year affirms our commitment to excellence in the industry and is a testament to the agency’s ongoing drive for transformation, diversity and inclusivity,” says Xolisa Dyeshana, chief creative officer at Joe Public. 

In her latest thought-provoking opinion piece, Joe Public’s co-MD, Mpume Ngobese, expressed the importance of rooting creativity in South African culture. 

“In a country as diverse as SA, with 11 official languages, English is spoken at home by just 9.6% of the population — now consisting of [more than] 60-million people. With most brand communication taking place in English, there are many missed opportunities for [those brands] to gain more market share, attract more users or reach lapsed users. Herein lies the problem — you don’t gain market share by speaking to people in a language that is foreign to them,” writes Ngobese. 

“The personality of its nation shapes a brand’s personality. The sooner brands realise this and take steps to make this an inclusive country where everyone and every culture is recognised and celebrated, [the sooner they] will begin to see that marketing, when executed properly, is an investment that yields fruitful results.”

Joe Public’s wins at the Pendoring Awards 2022: 

 

 Award Category Client Campaign 
Digital Communication 

Craft Certificate

Digital Crafts — Use of TechnologyChicken LickenSounds of Craving
 
Film GoldOnline Film & CommercialsCastle Milk Stout

Last Stories Of Culture

 SilverNon-Broadcast Video and FilmChicken Licken Taxi TV 
 SilverBranded Content FilmChicken Licken Taxi TV 
 
Integrated Communication Gold Integrated Multimedia — CampaignCastle Milk Stout Last Stories Of Culture
 
Out of Home Campaign Silver In-Store Chicken Licken Smallest Big Hunger Filler — School

Joe Public United scoops four pencils at global D&AD Awards

SPONSORED | JPU’s creative work for Chicken Licken and Converse brands lauded as best in SA during London, New York, Dubai event
News & Insights
5 months ago
Print Communication Campaign Silver Newspaper & Magazine AdvertisingNedbank

Tot In Die Rooi — Net-nog-enetjie Jolandie

 Gold Tactical Use of PrintChicken LickenIsolezwe Nuggets of Wisdom
 

Campaign Craft Gold

Indoor PostersOne School at a TimeStreet Smarts — Biology
 Campaign Craft CertificatePrint & OOH Crafts — Art DirectionNedbank Tot In Die Rooi — Restaurant
 Campaign Craft GoldPrint & OOH Crafts — Writing One School at a Time 
 Campaign Craft CertificatePrint & OOH Crafts — Art DirectionFlying Fish Envious Body Parts — Nose 
 Craft CertificatePrint & OOH Crafts — WritingChicken Licken Isolezwe Nuggets of Wisdom 
 Craft GoldPrint & OOH Crafts — IllustrationNedbank Money Nightmares
 Campaign Craft GoldPrint & OOH Crafts — IllustrationNedbank Tot In Die Rooi — Net-nog-enetjie Jolandie
 Campaign Craft CertificatePrint & OOH Crafts — IllustrationFlying Fish Envious Bod Parts — Nose 

Joe Public United named Most Attractive Agency for clients

SPONSORED | Scopen’s recognition is ‘testament to our team’s passion and dedication to deliver on our growth purpose,’ says CEO Gareth Leck
News & Insights
9 months ago
Radio Campaign Gold Radio Station Commercials Nedbank Ex-boyfriend 
 Campaign Silver Radio Station Commercials Flying FishEnvious Body Parts -Elbow 
 Silver Branded Content — Radio & Audio Chicken Licken Sounds of Craving 
 Campaign Craft Gold Radio & Audio Crafts — Writing Nedbank Ex-boyfriend 
 Campaign Craft Certificate Radio & Audio Crafts — Writing Flying Fish Envious Body Parts — Middle Finger 
 Craft Certificate Radio & Audio Crafts — Writing Nedbank Confessions of a Non-Homeowner — M'Jolo 
 Campaign Craft Certificate Radio & Audio Crafts — Performance Nedbank Ex-boyfriend 

This article was paid for by Joe Public. 

subscribe

Most read

1.
Joe Public ranked number one agency at Pendoring ...
News & Insights
2.
Gauging the sentiment of SA’s black middle class
News & Insights
3.
How to survive in 2023
News & Insights
4.
You don’t need a logo for your app, you need a ...
News & Insights
5.
Getting comfortable with uncomfortable ...
News & Insights

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.