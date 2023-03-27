From cobra to click farm: how good measures become corruptible targets

When the British government arrived in its new colony of India, it was uneasy about the number of venomous cobras slithering about.

So they offered locals a bounty for every dead cobra turned in. This strategy turned out to be very successful as they were bringing in large numbers of snakes in exchange for money.

However, the government started to wonder why the wild cobra population wasn’t diminishing. A bit of detective work revealed that enterprising locals were breeding cobras for profit. So the programme was scrapped, and the now worthless snakes were released into the wild — which worsened the cobra problem.

This anecdote encapsulates Goodhart’s Law. Named after the British economist, Charles Goodhart, the law states: “When a measure becomes a target, it ceases to be a good measure.” In other words, people are likely to game the system when a metric (a measurement for success) becomes a target — rendering the metric useless.

It’s like a health insurance company rewarding members for going to the gym rather than exercising, people just end up swiping their membership cards on the way to the pub.

Perhaps you’ve even seen this happening in your agency when you start prioritising certain digital metrics at the expense of others.