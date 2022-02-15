JSE announces Grey Advertising Africa as new creative agency

Grey Advertising Africa has been announced as the new full-service agency for Africa’s largest stock exchange, the JSE.

Grey Advertising will be responsible for developing brand creative and strategic work across traditional and digital platforms.

Grey Advertising Africa is the advertising network of the global Grey Group, which has its footprint in 40 countries across the world. It ranks among the largest global communications companies.

JSE marketing and corporate affairs director Vuyo Lee says: “The media and marketing landscape is dynamic and evolving at an unprecedented rate. Effectively navigating this landscape requires a variety of world class resources and skill sets. We are excited to add Grey to our team with their proven brand of effective creativity.”

The JSE is an essential player in the SA economy, through wealth creation, channelling resources into productive economic activity and building the economy while enhancing job opportunities.

Grey will help the JSE to energise its mission of “Growing Shared Prosperity”.

Grey Africa CEO Paul Jackson says: “The JSE is one of SA’s most prestigious and iconic brands. The JSE philosophy of 'Growing Shared Prosperity' for an abundant future is one that truly excites us. The team at Grey look forward to working with the JSE and contributing to the future growth of our country.”