Savanna goes for a clever 'better canned than cancelled' option

As Steph van Niekerk, creative director at Grey/WPP Liquid, explains: “Brands tend to lay low when controversy hits. Savanna, in this instance, did not avoid the confrontation, rather leaning into it. We owe it to our community. There is an authentic bond between the brand and the people, and it's a relationship based on listening, hearing and then, very importantly, finding solutions and taking action. We've learnt in the past that honesty is the best policy, and that means owning our sh*t and having a good laugh about it with our people.”

While it is still early days since the introduction of the cans and the trial, the response from consumers has been overwhelmingly positive. Social media users are noting the brand’s ability to not only listen to them but to offer a solution.

Carla van Pletzen, BUD Grey PR/WPP Liquid, explains: “We were facing a potential crisis which could gain momentum very quickly. Tackling an issue head-on and taking the lead to put out a truthful narrative does not come without any risk. Still, transparency and an honest apology (and a solution now) went a long way for Savanna in this instance.

“With full access to the brand team in the media answering all questions, consumers also got to see compassion and accountability from the brand they love so much.”

