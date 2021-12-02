Grey wins AdFocus Medium Agency of the Year award

Grey Advertising SA has been honoured with the 2021 AdFocus Agency of the Year award in the mid-size agency category, traditionally the most hotly contested of all.

It shows Grey SA is adept at leveraging a climate of uncertainty and ambiguity to its own advantage. “For us, it is proof that our agency, regardless of being part of a large global network, is still flexible enough to remain relevant in a tumultuous and mercurial market,” explains Paul Jackson, CEO Grey Advertising Africa.

Since inception in 1990, the Financial Mail AdFocus Awards have established themselves as the leading platform for individuals and agencies to be recognised — not only for their creative and marketing skills — but for overall business acumen.

The awards have grown to become a landmark on the SA marketing and communications landscape, where business effectiveness is the primary measurement tool.