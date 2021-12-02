Grey wins AdFocus Medium Agency of the Year award
Locals prove they are famously effective for their flexibility and ability to leverage a demanding market
Grey Advertising SA has been honoured with the 2021 AdFocus Agency of the Year award in the mid-size agency category, traditionally the most hotly contested of all.
It shows Grey SA is adept at leveraging a climate of uncertainty and ambiguity to its own advantage. “For us, it is proof that our agency, regardless of being part of a large global network, is still flexible enough to remain relevant in a tumultuous and mercurial market,” explains Paul Jackson, CEO Grey Advertising Africa.
Since inception in 1990, the Financial Mail AdFocus Awards have established themselves as the leading platform for individuals and agencies to be recognised — not only for their creative and marketing skills — but for overall business acumen.
The awards have grown to become a landmark on the SA marketing and communications landscape, where business effectiveness is the primary measurement tool.
Jackson says: “The past 600-odd days have emphasised, more than ever, that it’s people and their talent that make the industry. It doesn’t matter how many fancy tools, templates or processes you may have, they’re only as good as the people using them. The agencies that nurture and protect that talent, and that means more than just throwing money around, will be the agencies we’re talking about this time next year.”
Over the past three years Grey has seen an exponential upward trajectory, with above average annualised revenue growth through the acquisition of quality, blue-chip accounts along with a number of local and international creative and effectiveness awards.
Grey chief creative officer Fran Luckin says: “Grey lives by the mantra 'famously effective', which means we apply creativity through ideas that leverage culture and drive consumer behaviour for positive brand and business performance.
“We work hard each day to apply our brand of famously effective creativity to build our client’s businesses and it is equally gratifying when we see the same famously effective results for our own business.”
