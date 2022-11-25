Wavemaker SA appoints Delia Condé as chief data and analytics officer

Media agency Wavemaker has always embraced and driven data-centric solutions.

As transformative technologies and platforms emerge, the need for smarter solutions centred on data privacy; first-, second- and third-party data; and clean data solutions has translated into a deliberate focus on the agency's data solutions prowess.

To drive this intensified solutions approach forward, Wavemaker SA has promoted Delia Condé from head of analytics and insight to chief data and analytics officer.

“I am confident in Delia’s capabilities in leading this dynamic part of the business. Her keen understanding of the intelligent application of data-informed insights has already yielded success for the agency. This is a natural next step as Wavemaker moves into an era of data synergy in action,” says Merissa Himraj, Wavemaker CEO of Sub-Saharan Africa.

“I am excited to take on this new role,” says Condé. “The opportunity for personal and professional growth is a blessing that I value. A big part of my excitement is the opportunity this presents for my incredible analytics and insights team too. Leading a team of passionate, smart, hard-working and curious data, analytics and insights specialists is the perfect formula for success.

“We will be introducing more consultative solutions that address a wider scope of services to clients — all of which will be unpacked in early 2023. And, yes... that’s a teaser.”

This article was paid for by Wavemaker.