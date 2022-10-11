Wavemaker SA wins BMW contract

Wavemaker has won the media contract for luxury car manufacturer BMW in SA.

Well-equipped to serve one of the world's most recognisable automotive brands, Wavemaker is an established supplier of innovative media solutions to facilitate client growth.

“We are extremely proud of our team, who worked tirelessly to win this new business. BMW is an illustrious brand with a long history, and we look forward to supporting its growth in Africa. We are committed to delivering best-in-class solutions that drive real business results for our clients,” says Merissa Himraj, CEO of Wavemaker SA.

With this new win, Wavemaker continues its growth trajectory and expands its client base in the country. BMW’s position as a market leader in SA will be strengthened by Wavemaker’s unrivalled media expertise. The company will transition to begin operations in January 2023.

This article was paid for by Wavemaker.