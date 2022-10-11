×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News & Insights

Wavemaker SA wins BMW contract

The luxury car brand’s position as a market leader in SA will be strengthened by the team’s unrivalled media expertise

11 October 2022 - 14:34
The Wavemaker team has unrivalled media expertise that will take the BMW brand to the next level. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Wavemaker team has unrivalled media expertise that will take the BMW brand to the next level. Picture: SUPPLIED

Wavemaker has won the media contract for luxury car manufacturer BMW in SA. 

Well-equipped to serve one of the world's most recognisable automotive brands, Wavemaker is an established supplier of innovative media solutions to facilitate client growth.  

“We are extremely proud of our team, who worked tirelessly to win this new business. BMW is an illustrious brand with a long history, and we look forward to supporting its growth in Africa. We are committed to delivering best-in-class solutions that drive real business results for our clients,” says Merissa Himraj, CEO of Wavemaker SA. 

With this new win, Wavemaker continues its growth trajectory and expands its client base in the country. BMW’s position as a market leader in SA will be strengthened by Wavemaker’s unrivalled media expertise. The company will transition to begin operations in January 2023. 

This article was paid for by Wavemaker.

ALSO READ:

Audience Origin unlocks rich consumer and media insights in SA

SPONSORED | A first in Africa, this revolutionary product connects multiple data sets to provide a deep understanding of target audiences
News & Insights
3 months ago

Thami Kwidini named Wavemaker SAs new commercial director

SPONSORED | The CA will use his 'strategic commercial prowess' to steer the media agency's client portfolio
News & Insights
4 months ago

From SA to the world: Wavemaker digital lead heads to agency’s Japan office

SPONSORED | David Shields to bring ‘fresh ideas, perspective and energy’ to the media network’s Tokyo office
News & Insights
7 months ago
subscribe

Most read

1.
Print media continues decline as titles head ...
News & Insights
2.
The future belongs to internet advertising
News & Insights
3.
Chicken Licken licks ’em
News & Insights
4.
Pandemic has resulted in more positive ...
News & Insights
5.
AdFocus: The final countdown
News & Insights

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.