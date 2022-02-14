From SA to the world: Wavemaker digital lead heads to agency’s Japan office

Wavemaker SA’s digital lead and business unit head, David Shields, has started a new position at the GroupM and Wavemaker Japan offices in Tokyo.

His move embodies the advertising agency’s priority of pushing global mobility in its business, and its vision of creating a truly diverse network of people across its international offices.

Tokyo brings with it a promotion for Shields.

He’ll be a digital director at Wavemaker Japan and will be responsible for a larger team with more international clients, which he’ll be helping to penetrate the Japanese market.

Shields became a permanent part of Wavemaker SA in 2019, first as a digital strategist and later as a member of the account management, business development and business unit head teams.

“My growth at Wavemaker has been immense,” Shields says.

“The executive team has taught me so much about being a team player and how to lead and mentor. I’m so proud of the many first-to-markets we’ve achieved and I’m grateful that I’ve had the chance to work with clients such as Netflix and Astron Energy, which has pushed my skills to new heights.”

Shields says his move to Tokyo was partly prompted by the pandemic. “With Covid, something shifted for me and my partner in terms of the kind of life we want to lead.

“We realised we want to challenge ourselves personally and professionally, and taking a new opportunity in Tokyo sounded like a great way to do it.”