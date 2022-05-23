Thami Kwidini named Wavemaker SAs new commercial director
The CA will use his 'strategic commercial prowess' to steer the media agency's client portfolio
Wavemaker SA, a division of Wavemaker Global — a top five global media network — has appointed Thami Kwidini as its new commercial director.
Kwidini stepped into this position on May 1.
A qualified chartered accountant, Kwidini first joined the Wavemaker team as the head of commercial finance in December 2019, shortly before Covid-19 forced the country into lockdown.
In this unpredictable time, Kwidini demonstrated his ability to adapt in the face of a dynamic environment by providing comprehensive support to Wavemaker’s clients, while simultaneously putting together winning commercial models for the agency's Telkom and Tiger Brands business pitches.
Kwidini also led the commercial pitch on Friesland Campina in which Wavemaker won and consolidated the account in Nigeria, Ghana and Ivory Coast. Most recently, he put together a winning commercial model for the Danone business pitch, covering Ghana, Nigeria and SA.
In addition, Kwidini is responsible for commercial negotiations on new and existing clients.
Thami Kwidini's evolving role will see him use his strategic commercial prowess to steer our client portfolio and provide oversight on key Sub-Sahara African marketsMerissa Himraj, CEO of Wavemaker for Sub-Saharan Africa
“Thami is an integral part of Wavemaker’s success story,” says Merissa Himraj, CEO of Wavemaker for Sub-Saharan Africa.
“I am thrilled to announce his evolving role, which sees him use his strategic commercial prowess to steer our client portfolio and provide oversight on key Sub-Sahara African markets. He is a true asset to the business, and we look forward to the strides he will continue to make in this role change.”
Kwidini has extensive financial experience and valuable business acumen. He is passionate about market sensing and intelligence, and using this insight to inform effective customer-centric strategies.
Kwidini is pursuing his MBA through the Gordon Institute of Business Science (GIBS) with specific interest in strategy and general management, negotiation and deal making, dynamic innovation, scenario planning and strategic thinking, strategy and innovation, and customer-centric strategy modules.
Kwidini considers the GIBS MBA as critical in developing a sense of resilience and future fitness. “I am thoroughly enjoying this transformational journey; it is really challenging my way of thinking and equipping me with skills to better navigate a complex and dynamic environment,” he says.
“I am also grateful to Wavemaker for creating an environment that is conducive to everyone’s growth.”
This article was paid for by Wavemaker SA.