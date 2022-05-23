Thami Kwidini named Wavemaker SAs new commercial director

Wavemaker SA, a division of Wavemaker Global — a top five global media network — has appointed Thami Kwidini as its new commercial director.

Kwidini stepped into this position on May 1.

A qualified chartered accountant, Kwidini first joined the Wavemaker team as the head of commercial finance in December 2019, shortly before Covid-19 forced the country into lockdown.

In this unpredictable time, Kwidini demonstrated his ability to adapt in the face of a dynamic environment by providing comprehensive support to Wavemaker’s clients, while simultaneously putting together winning commercial models for the agency's Telkom and Tiger Brands business pitches.

Kwidini also led the commercial pitch on Friesland Campina in which Wavemaker won and consolidated the account in Nigeria, Ghana and Ivory Coast. Most recently, he put together a winning commercial model for the Danone business pitch, covering Ghana, Nigeria and SA.

In addition, Kwidini is responsible for commercial negotiations on new and existing clients.