How to form strong, long-term client-agency partnerships

Creating relationships with new clients and customers may be the recipe for business success, but most creative agencies find it difficult to maintain ties that last for five years or more. Agencies should examine how long-term relationships can be improved and nurtured in the industry.

TBWA\SA CEO Luca Gallarelli is the right person to ask, as his agency and retailer Spar recently celebrated a rare golden anniversary — cementing a 50-year partnership.

“Maintaining a strong client-agency partnership involves three main ingredients: Trust, care and ongoing value contribution. Naturally, trust is foundational, but it compounds over time like any relationship. It is essential to work from the position that both parties want to succeed and have an active role to play,” says Gallarelli.

Research in the Agency Scope 2021/2022 SA study indicates the average length of a client-agency relationship is 4.3 years for a creative agency, and 4.5 years for a media agency.

Wimpie le Roux, MD of TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris in KZN and lead on the Spar account, says these poor industry statistics highlight the need for a mindset shift across the industry.

“A short-term switch after a three-year retainer means wasted time onboarding a new agency; immersing them in the values and culture; and ensuring the business is fit for purpose in the fast-paced digital age. Never mind the extensive costs associated with the initial pitch.

“What makes the TBWA\ and Spar relationship different is that the agency provides the business with a window into the broad SA market, consumer behaviour and opportunities on the horizon. Spar’s focus and priorities are inwardly focused. But the agency keeps an objective eye on the market, and on the levers the partnership can pull to remain relevant and resonant with customers,” says Le Roux.