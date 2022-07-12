Brewing alcohol campaigns fit for African markets

Practically, this means getting on the ground and speaking to people. It means taking the time to learn deep-rooted cultural truths and ways of seeing the world that resonate with audiences — this goes as deep as understanding the nuances between towns that are situated as little as 200km apart.

Creative strategists must seek authentic engagement and avoid applying a one-size-fits-all-of-Africa approach before trying to map an audience they may know little about. Cultural, geographical, language and religious differences, to name but a few, must all be taken into account when developing marketing strategies.

An example of this was work M&C Saatchi Abel did on a well-known local beer brand that required a communication strategy that spoke to both the older generation of beer drinkers as well as a younger market, with vastly different goals for the future. Integrating both generations into a campaign that celebrated their unique, age-specific drinking occasions meant that neither was left out of the communication mix and the campaign was embraced and loved by both.

It is this nuanced approach that has also given M&C Saatchi Abel the biggest advantage in retaining the digital advertising account for one of the world’s most beloved beer brands, Heineken, for more than 10 years.

Over the past decade, M&C Saatchi Abel has increasingly placed more focus on a strong orientation about how to grow its client’s top line and market share while using creativity and strategy to serve up beautifully simple digital solutions that authentically resonate to stop people in their tracks. There has never been a more exciting time for brands to capitalise on the rich diversity and authentic creativity that can be brought to life just by giving creatives the licence to start telling insight-driven cultural stories.

Of course, alcohol advertising is always subject to legal guidelines, though these are largely self-imposed by advertising industry bodies and drinks companies themselves. But if brands can use the power of authentic creativity to break down monopolistic, increasingly irrelevant ideas and allow storytelling to move to the beat of a different drum, the thirst of an untapped African market will remain unquenchable.

How M&C Saatchi Abel has managed to sustain client success

As strategy partner and having worked at M&C Saatchi Abel on the agency’s longest-running account — Heineken — for the last seven years, Kruger shares his top three insights on marketing an alcohol brand to African consumers:

1. Harness the power of data

“As an agency, we got to this point first and foremost by harnessing the power of data,” says Kruger.

“Through our consumer research teams we developed insight-driven market guides for various markets such as Nigeria, Ivory Coast, Ethiopia, Rwanda, DRC, Congo-Brazzaville, Mozambique, Namibia and, of course, SA.

“These guides identify the core data sets that allow us to focus on the most relevant media channels that we leverage with relevant content across 19 markets for 22 brands.

“The digital platforms most relevant to our core audiences allow for insight into upcoming channels that could lead innovation first ideas, and of course new and best performing formats to keep producing relevant work that resonates.”

2. Appreciate that Africa is diversely nuanced

“As an agency underpinned by the philosophy of ‘brutal simplicity of thought’, applying advertising strategies to the continent doesn’t mean that we make our work in Africa simplistic or generic — an easy trap to fall into,” says Kruger.

“Rather, we strip away the unnecessary and focus on those authentic and culturally relevant elements that are core to all our successful campaigns, brands or communication pieces.

“We understand that Africa in diversely nuanced and we adapt our communications to meaningfully connect with our different audiences.”

3. Ensure the audience drives creative output

“Complexity shouldn’t be the default setting, creativity and culture should be,” says Kruger. “Whether it is taking a global brand and localising it, designing a brand from scratch that needs to work in multiple markets, or shifting a local brand from one market to the another, the principles of creativity remain the same. It’s having a deep understanding of the audience that needs to drive the creative output.”

Ultimately, the key to successfully harnessing market insights to drive success within the alcohol category is deeply rooted in understanding the operational markets and the nuances that come with them.

To create relevance for a global brand it’s imperative that localisation of work be underpinned by a deep understanding of the audience, regional-specific creative and content, and leveraging global assets with a local lens.

This article was paid for by M&C Saatchi Abel.