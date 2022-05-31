WEBINAR | What does the metaverse mean for brands?
So, what exactly is the metaverse? It’s a question most people are scratching their heads about as they try to understand the “next dimension” of connectivity and communication. Is it science fiction or is it real? Is it a combination of both?
In its essence, the metaverse is an iteration of the internet, augmented by virtual reality, where we can immerse ourselves in an online world like never before. It’s a virtual space, characterised by playfulness and community value creation, that has its origins in gaming.
The concept of bringing experiences to consumers through virtual reality isn’t new, but the promise of what a converged world — where physical and digital realities meet — is exciting and creates a myriad advertising possibilities.
