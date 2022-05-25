M&C Saatchi Abel wins suite of iconic PepsiCo brands as account lead

Leading advertising agency M&C Saatchi Abel has been appointed head agency across a portfolio of PepsiCo brands, including Lay's, Liqui Fruit and Weet-Bix.

The team behind the pitch looks forward to providing creative solutions that further entrench loyalty for the iconic household and international brands many South Africans have grown up with and love.

“Winning this mix of brands comes with a legacy and heritage that needs to be upheld as M&C Saatchi Abel begins their journey with the PepsiCo family. At the same time, this also comes with the challenge of ensuring the brands remain future-fit and continue to grow,” says Jacques Burger, founding partner and executive at M&C Saatchi Group SA.

The diverse product categories provide a unique challenge for the strategic and creative teams who are set to manage the many facets of the account. While some brands require further home-grown strengthening in a bid for continued loyalty, other brands offer the opportunity to leverage global appeal.