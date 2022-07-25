Emotional connection is the silver bullet for brand loyalty

In today’s hi-tech world of product parity, media proliferation and fickle brand loyalty, it has become increasingly difficult to win a majority share of the consumer’s head and heart.

Consumers are faced with a multitude of choices in every conceivable segment of the market. From cars to computers, appliances to apparel, fast food to fizzy drinks, the choices are endless — making price and the intrinsic nature of a product difficult to discern.

Accelerated by the pandemic, consumer shopping habits have been turned on their head. We now prioritise convenience and accessibility. The internet has become our best and most indispensable friend. And with it, a product’s features, benefits and prices are available at the touch of a button.

The consequence of all the above? Brand loyalty has been severely eroded.

How do marketers mitigate against that erosion? How do they embrace this rapidly changing, complex consumer world in a way that creates a discernible advantage for their brands?

The answer lies in building an emotional connection with the consumer. A connection that is based on universal human emotions of love, trust, charm, forgiveness and loyalty.

“If humour and emotion are the two things that travel the most virally, why is advertising so devoid of it these days?” says Ryan Reynolds, Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2022.