Print media continues decline as titles head online

SA’s print media industry is in a precarious position, with growing numbers of titles turning to an online-only publication model to try to recover from declining readership numbers, the latest statistics from the Audit Bureau of Circulation (ABC) show. And if it weren’t for so-called hybrid publications and community newspapers, the situation would be even more dire.
That’s the major takeaway from media monitoring company Novus Group’s latest “Print Media Landscape” report, which compared quarter two of 2022’s ABC statistics with those of the previous quarter. The comparison showed declines in circulation of up to 20% for certain publications. Some titles, like Vrye Weekblad, closed their doors for good, while others, like long-running soccer magazine Kick Off, moved to an online-only model.
“While it is still too early to say print is dead, poor readership figures suggest a worrying downward curve. Right now, hybrid and community newspapers are keeping the print industry alive,” says Novus Group director Joe Hamman.
There was some good news amid the gloom. KwaZulu-Natal’s oldest daily, The Witness, turned 175, while City Press celebrated its 30th birthday. Many publications have also found traction online to revive flagging audience interest.
The top-selling daily publication in SA remains The Daily Sun; its average sales exceed 32,600, albeit with a 7.2% drop in circulation. It is followed by Isolezwe, at just under 30,200. However, the readership figures of daily publications have taken a battering, with Die Son’s declining 8.86% and The Sowetan’s falling 7.59%. The sales figures of other publications continue to drop as well: The Witness (by 5.49%), Business Day (by 5.39%) and Die Burger (by 4.91%).
Weeklies are under pressure, with the Mail & Guardian’s circulation dropping 7.41%. Soccer Laduma remains the highest-circulated weekly at 74,755, but this is still 2.78% down on the first quarter of 2022. Readership also decreased for weekend newspapers. The Sunday Times remains the top-selling weekend publication, despite a 3.38% drop in readership.
On the magazine front, Media24’s Huisgenoot is still the country’s top-selling lifestyle publication, with a circulation of just under 118,800 – a decline of 6.64% from the first quarter of the year. The top retail consumer magazine is Club Magazine, with a circulation of approximately 263,300. Jet Club Magazine showed the biggest drop in readership in the retail magazine category, with a total loss of 7.44%.
Fortunately, there were positive signs in the hybrid newspaper category and growth overall. The top community newspaper is Lowvelder/Lowvelder Express, with a combined circulation of more than 35,500. Die Pos/The Post showed the biggest growth for the period, with a 23.5% increase in readership.
Community newspapers continue to thrive. The biggest growth came from Vryheid Herald, with a 45.5% quarter-on-quarter increase. At the other end of the spectrum, the Northern Review Weekend recorded a 22.68% drop in readership.
The big take-out:
There is a worrying downward curve of readership figures in daily and weekly newspapers and magazines, but the hybrid newspaper category is showing growth.
