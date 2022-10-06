AdFocus finalists announced

Some agencies had a very good year, despite challenging conditions
Listen to Rob talk about how the AdFocus Awards are part of the Financial Mail’s DNA and the importance of connecting with agencies
The AdFocus Awards 2022 shortlist has been determined. Commenting on this year’s judging process, Faheem Chaudhry, partner and MD of M&C Saatchi Abel and this year’s AdFocus Awards chair, says: “The final round of judging was a day of robust debate, discussion and analysis. Despite global macro challenges, local economic challenges and a fair number of industry challenges, the top agencies demonstrated how they were able to imagine, innovate and ultimately grow their businesses and those of their clients dramatically.”
The finalists for the 2022 AdFocus Awards are:
Small Agency of the Year
Duke
Rapt Creative
Think Creative
Medium Agency of the Year
No finalists are announced for this category as there was a clear winner significantly ahead that will be announced on the night.
Large Agency of the Year
Grey
Joe Public United
M&C Saatchi Abel
TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris
VMLY&R
Public Relations Agency of the Year
Eclipse Communications
Magna Carta Reputation Management Consultants
Razor PR — an M&C Saatchi company
Specialist Agency of the Year
Levergy — M&C Saatchi Sports & Entertainment
Mscsports
Group of the Year
M&C Saatchi Abel Group
TBWA Group
Partnership of the Year
Joe Public United & Nedbank
TBWA\SA & MTN
TBWA\SA & Spar
African Impact Award
TBWA\SA
Adaptability
Happy Friday
Transformation Award
Nahana Communications Group
Yellowwood
Network Media Agency of the Year
Digital Agency and Independent Media Agency
There were no category finalists in the Digital Agency of the Year or Independent Media Agency of the Year as the jury felt that no entrants met the minimum threshold. As a result, no awards will be given in these categories this year.
Chaudhry says: “The rate of growth some agencies enjoyed was exceptional, as was the level of the product being produced by them while their efforts to drive transformation, diversity and inclusion through their organisations was admirable.”
What was also very encouraging, he adds, was the massive increase in entries this year, further proving just how good a year some agencies had, despite challenging conditions.
This year’s AdFocus jury is made up of industry leaders from across through-the-line, digital, tech, media and PR agencies as well as marketing directors and industry consultants.
They are: Faheem Chaudhry, partner and MD of M&C Saatchi Abel; Gillian Rightford, founder of Adtherapy; Lebo Madiba, founder of Powerhouse PR; Luca Gallarelli, group CEO of TBWA\The Disruption Company; Warren Moss, founder and CEO of Demographica; Zanele Zwane, MD of Duke; Firdous Osman, MD of Saatchi & Saatchi; Nimay Parekh, chief digital officer of King James, part of Accenture Song; Merissa Himraj, CEO of Wavemaker; Wandile Collins, founder and chief strategic officer, Black Swan; Sharon Keith, marketing director of Heineken; Ana Carrapichano, founder and owner of Mediology.
The winners of the 2022 AdFocus Awards will be announced on November 30 2022. For more information on the awards visit www.adfocus.co.za
For advertising and sponsorship opportunities in the 2022 FM AdFocus publication, contact Cortney Hoyland (hoylandc@arena.africa) or Kay Naidoo (naidooka@arena.africa).
The big take-out: There was a massive increase in entries this year, proving just how good a year some agencies had.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
AdFocus finalists announced
Some agencies had a very good year, despite challenging conditions
The AdFocus Awards 2022 shortlist has been determined. Commenting on this year’s judging process, Faheem Chaudhry, partner and MD of M&C Saatchi Abel and this year’s AdFocus Awards chair, says: “The final round of judging was a day of robust debate, discussion and analysis. Despite global macro challenges, local economic challenges and a fair number of industry challenges, the top agencies demonstrated how they were able to imagine, innovate and ultimately grow their businesses and those of their clients dramatically.”
The finalists for the 2022 AdFocus Awards are:
Small Agency of the Year
Duke
Rapt Creative
Think Creative
Medium Agency of the Year
No finalists are announced for this category as there was a clear winner significantly ahead that will be announced on the night.
Large Agency of the Year
Grey
Joe Public United
M&C Saatchi Abel
TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris
VMLY&R
Public Relations Agency of the Year
Eclipse Communications
Magna Carta Reputation Management Consultants
Razor PR — an M&C Saatchi company
Specialist Agency of the Year
Levergy — M&C Saatchi Sports & Entertainment
Mscsports
Group of the Year
M&C Saatchi Abel Group
TBWA Group
Partnership of the Year
Joe Public United & Nedbank
TBWA\SA & MTN
TBWA\SA & Spar
African Impact Award
Grey
TBWA\SA
Adaptability
Grey
Happy Friday
Transformation Award
Nahana Communications Group
Yellowwood
Network Media Agency of the Year
No finalists are announced for this category as there was a clear winner significantly ahead that will be announced on the night.
Digital Agency and Independent Media Agency
There were no category finalists in the Digital Agency of the Year or Independent Media Agency of the Year as the jury felt that no entrants met the minimum threshold. As a result, no awards will be given in these categories this year.
Chaudhry says: “The rate of growth some agencies enjoyed was exceptional, as was the level of the product being produced by them while their efforts to drive transformation, diversity and inclusion through their organisations was admirable.”
What was also very encouraging, he adds, was the massive increase in entries this year, further proving just how good a year some agencies had, despite challenging conditions.
This year’s AdFocus jury is made up of industry leaders from across through-the-line, digital, tech, media and PR agencies as well as marketing directors and industry consultants.
They are: Faheem Chaudhry, partner and MD of M&C Saatchi Abel; Gillian Rightford, founder of Adtherapy; Lebo Madiba, founder of Powerhouse PR; Luca Gallarelli, group CEO of TBWA\The Disruption Company; Warren Moss, founder and CEO of Demographica; Zanele Zwane, MD of Duke; Firdous Osman, MD of Saatchi & Saatchi; Nimay Parekh, chief digital officer of King James, part of Accenture Song; Merissa Himraj, CEO of Wavemaker; Wandile Collins, founder and chief strategic officer, Black Swan; Sharon Keith, marketing director of Heineken; Ana Carrapichano, founder and owner of Mediology.
The winners of the 2022 AdFocus Awards will be announced on November 30 2022. For more information on the awards visit www.adfocus.co.za
For advertising and sponsorship opportunities in the 2022 FM AdFocus publication, contact Cortney Hoyland (hoylandc@arena.africa) or Kay Naidoo (naidooka@arena.africa).
The big take-out: There was a massive increase in entries this year, proving just how good a year some agencies had.
AdFocus Awards 2022: has client-agency partnering behaviour changed after Covid?
The jury is in for the 2022 FM AdFocus Awards
FM AdFocus Awards 2022 jury announced
Entries for 2022 AdFocus Awards open
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.