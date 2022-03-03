Where the advertising money goes

Unilever has become the first brand in SA to surpass R2bn in advertising spend in a year — a clear sign, according to one media strategist, that 2021 was the year of the great recovery.

Marketers’ rates for advertising (rate-card spend) on traditional media — not on digital and online media — is revealed in SA Nielsen’s advertising spend report.

"The big takeout is the extent of the bounce-back we saw in 2021," says Chris Botha, group managing director of Park Advertising, which has the media buying house The MediaShop in its stable.

"All advertising spend in SA totalled R47bn in 2021, up by a huge 29% from the R37bn spent in 2020.

"And when the 2021 data is compared with advertising spend in 2019, the number is still a very handsome 16% ahead."

Media commentator and strategist Gordon Muller of GSM Quadrant says one should not get overly excited about the big numbers.

"Reviewing adspend at rate-card level without factoring in discounts is a bit like conflating Smarties and calories. There are 70 calories in a 45g box of Smarties, but only 15 Smarties. And it is the same when it comes to adspend reflected at rate-card level versus actual media cost.

"Of course, this does not alter the pecking order among the top 30 advertisers. As strategists, what we are really interested in is relative advantage in terms of volume of exposure against a supposed audience — share of voice, not share of nominal rate-card cost."

Botha says 2020 was a tough year for the marketing industry, with advertising spend declining by R5bn.

He points out that as many retail outlets were closed the industry took a serious knock.