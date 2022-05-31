A taste for brand elevation: Connect wins Spur portfolio

Local media agency Connect, an M&C Saatchi Group SA company, has been appointed as the company of choice to run point on the brand management of Spur Corp brands.

These include Spur Steak Ranches, RocoMamas, Panarottis and John Dory’s.

Connect is an established media agency that delivers creative media strategies aligned to the client’s needs and solutions that elevate their brand presence in the minds of SA consumers.

“Winning a portfolio of brands that are loved and hold much heritage in the SA market is exciting. An authentic connection was made with the Spur marketing team, and the agency cannot wait to get to work,” says Martin MacGregor, M&C Saatchi Group SA’s media partner.

The media team behind the pitch looks forward to implementing an innovative approach that includes showing up in interesting spaces, while using a bespoke media stack that reaches existing and new audiences.

“Each brand has a distinctive personality and customer segment. Connect is looking forward to exploring strategic ways to bring these brands to spaces where their customers play, and vice versa,” says Marvin Kgasoane, MD of Connect Johannesburg.

The diverse personalities of the brands in the Spur Corp portfolio present a creative challenge for the Connect team.

Tasked to do more than simple media buying and placement, the agency will be presented with the opportunity to devise holistic strategies that speak to the individual objectives of each brand, as well as the diverse audiences who have built loyalty to their favourite restaurants.