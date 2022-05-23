Here’s how to create effective mailer campaigns for your business

The history of email as a means to communicate dates back to the early . Many are of the view that it wasn’t invented but merely evolved over time from humble beginnings — after being borne out of necessity.

Older than the internet itself, email has stood the test of time and is as relevant today, for both personal and business communication, as it was for the purpose it served 50 years ago.

The ability to use this medium to share information in the form of text, documents, graphics and other rich media was a result of ongoing improvement — an evolution that continues today. This constant enhancement has secured a spot for email as the channel of choice for communication and marketing teams; for sound employee engagement within organisations, and for effective marketing that’s externally focused.

Despite all the internet has to offer, email remains the most important application and is still the most widely used facility. Hundreds of millions of people across the globe use email, making it the hardest channel to ignore.

A single email exchange between two individuals may require a level of consideration and creativity to get a message across, but it is in a point-to-multipoint scenario where a blend of art and science is required to ensure the emailed message attains the purpose it was crafted for. This is true for employee engagement and marketing teams that disseminate bulk emailers.

Apart from the message, bulk emailing is by no means a straightforward and simple affair. Properly setting up and managing accurate recipient databases; managing subscribe and unsubscribe lists and processes; and adhering to applicable compliance in terms of the Protection of Personal Information Act and the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation needs careful consideration. All this while still ensuring your message lands accurately and achieves what it set out to achieve. Perhaps the bulk emailing modus operandi needs to evolve too.