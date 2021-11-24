Beware the pitfalls of neglecting your corporate email delivery

Email marketers face myriad challenges when sending emails at scale – and ensuring that as many as possible get read — while avoiding the technical pitfalls that may lead to blacklisting and a complete stop of delivery.

And the stakes are always high: a 10% lower delivery rate means a similar drop in sales, the number of people attending an event, and the chances of hitting key performance indicators.

Fortunately, by managing just a few aspects more strategically, companies and marketing teams can quickly see a meaningful and hugely positive difference in their email campaign results.

To begin with, delivery and sender reputation are the crucial differentiators. But what makes a company a “safe” sender and what affects its classification (so, what could leave it labelled as spam and even lead to blacklisting by monitoring organisations)? And what makes one email service provider (ESP) better at delivering email than another?

Email delivery can be a complex undertaking. Everlytic simplifies this by using the analogy of the mailman. If a mailman is trusted and delivers the mail to the right people in an apartment building, then the supervisor will always let the mailman in. But if the mailman starts slipping in too many unsolicited messages or doesn’t follow the rules of the building, then eventually the supervisor could deny him entry. The same logic applies to email messages.

Gaining access: DKIM and SPF checks

At this point, we need to take the analogy a step further. Consider that the mailman works for a post office — which is comparable to an ESP such as Everlytic. Each mailman uses a uniform representing the ESP and carries branded bags filled with the mail from various senders — clients of the ESPs – to deliver on their behalf. The sender of the message gives authority to the post office, which sends its mailmen to deliver.

The mailman obviously needs some form of authorisation to get into the building. In the email world, this is called authentication. The building supervisor can see that the mailman is carrying a mailbag with the sender’s logo and is wearing a uniform of the post office that they know and trust. He also needs an identity tag that can be scanned to confirm he is authorised by the post office and is truly acting on behalf of the sender.