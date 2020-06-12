Everlytic launches new marketing guide to advanced communication automation

For instance, did you know that research has found that automation can lead to 90% higher customer retention rates, 77% increased conversions, and a 14.5% increase in sales productivity? This is thanks to nurturing relationships by triggering relevant, personalised messages to contacts when they expect it, saving time and resources, and boosting return on investment (ROI).

It’s a game-changer for your business and it’s underused in SA. There’s a gap in the market here and people don’t even know it.

What’s in the guide?

The guide goes into the following content in depth:

How automation workflows work

In communication automation, a workflow is the term used for a communication journey. It’s an advanced version of a drip campaign, which sends messages with time delays, only it also includes intelligent functionality such as conditions, data filters, and a range of actions for exceptional automation.