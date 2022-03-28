Digital messaging platform Everlytic lauded for its innovative tech
The company’s MD was also named one of The 10 Best Performing Technology Leaders of 2021
Everlytic — SA's “most chosen” enterprise bulk email provider — was selected as the runner-up for the 2021 Africa Tech: Technology Company of the Year Award.
This is not surprising given that, since 2019, it has introduced features such as web push, automated voice broadcasting, e-commerce and interest-based tagging.
“Everlytic has transitioned from its initial focus on bulk email and SMS into a multichannel [messaging] platform that offers globally competitive automation functionality,” says JD Engelbrecht, Everlytic’s MD. “The company has a culture of continuous innovation and an intense customer focus.”
With more than a decades’ experience, Everlytic is the leading communication platform in Africa, and has hundreds of enterprise customers across all industries.
Engelbrecht says Everlytic welcomes SMEs and offers them access to powerful messaging features at affordable rates. However, he says, “our core strength lies in our ability to take large and growing enterprise clients on a growth journey using our world-class platform”.
Everlytic provides a solution for every stage of the customer lifecycle which helps support clients at every level of their bulk communication journey, from when they start sending bulk messages, to dabbling in personalisation, and finally, to becoming a fully equipped communication automator.
Fast fact
Everlytic sent out 6.6-billion emails in 2021, up from 5.5-billion the previous year.
Engelbrecht says Everlytic's message delivery rates outperform those of both local and international competitors. These rates apply to all types of messages, and not just transactional messages such as one-time passwords where a high delivery rate is expected.
“We have found the balance between cost-effectiveness, richness of features, ease of use, multichannel capabilities, best-in-market delivery rates and superior support,” says Engelbrecht.
“This has helped the company to show revenue growth of 30% year-on-year over the past two years, while we have also grown our workforce by over 30 members.”
This growth is one of the reasons Engelbrecht was recently named one of The 10 Best Performing Technology Leaders of 2021 by Insight Success Magazine.
This article was paid for by Everlytic.