Digital messaging platform Everlytic lauded for its innovative tech

Everlytic — SA's “most chosen” enterprise bulk email provider — was selected as the runner-up for the 2021 Africa Tech: Technology Company of the Year Award.

This is not surprising given that, since 2019, it has introduced features such as web push, automated voice broadcasting, e-commerce and interest-based tagging.

“Everlytic has transitioned from its initial focus on bulk email and SMS into a multichannel [messaging] platform that offers globally competitive automation functionality,” says JD Engelbrecht, Everlytic’s MD. “The company has a culture of continuous innovation and an intense customer focus.”