In-chat payments help CMOs address costly breaks in customer journeys

Chat commerce is taking the lead in helping brands convince users to complete customer journeys. In fact, a simple, safe payment link within a WhatsApp message could hold the key for many companies, especially those in financial services, that are struggling with customer conversion and acquisition, and even cart abandonment.

As user behaviour shifts, organisations are relying more and more on their digital channels for top-line revenue generation. However, the teams responsible for designing and managing those digital channels are feeling the pressure – data from Clickatell’s latest Chat Commerce Trends Report reveals that 81% of customer service leaders say they are compensated based on performance and sales within their teams.

“When we surveyed more than 340 senior customer service leaders it was clear that while the revenue-generating responsibilities of customer service departments have significantly increased, many of their technical capabilities have remained the same,” says Werner Lindemann, Clickatell’s commercial senior vice-president for growth markets. “We believe in-chat payments will give brands the tools they need to address breaks in the customer journey, boosting digital performance as well as top-line revenue.”

Not all digital channels are created equal

Breaks in the customer journey pose a real challenge for CMOs across all their channels. According to the Baymard Institute, nearly 70% of online digital shopping carts are abandoned, adding considerable pressure to organisations relying on their digital platforms to convert leads to sales.

When it comes to other marketing efforts across the customer journey, just 21.5% of e-mail messages sent from brands are opened. Customers are showing a clear preference to communicate via chat platforms, with research showing that the open rate for SMS messages sits at a significant 98%. Similarly, while just 3.3% of marketing e-mails are responded to, 45% of SMS messages receive a response.

“Most consumers quickly lose patience when it comes to call centres and even traditional web interactions, and will either hang up or click away when they get frustrated with the process. However, we are all very comfortable with chat as a medium, since we use it many times a day to communicate with family and friends. Including chat in your customer journey makes great sense – especially when it comes to channels like WhatsApp, used by 95% of local social media users,” says Lindemann.