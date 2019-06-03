Joe Public United celebrates women in new Chicken Licken SoulSister ad
Sixties-inspired singing Soul Sisters dazzle SA audiences
It’s time for the world to meet the Soul Sisters. In partnership with brand and communications agency Joe Public United, Chicken Licken embraced women’s daily struggles to inspire and celebrate sisters everywhere by finding insightful, humorous ways to market the SoulSister Party 4 meal for the first time.
Inspired by the meal’s name, the brand deviates from its signature long-format film style to bring the Soul Sisters to life in six 45-second spots and one 20-second spot.
The integrated campaign approach included elements such as TV, social media, digital, outdoor and activations and sought to resonate and delight.
Each film depicts a scene where a sister needs some encouragement or celebration, and the Soul Sisters, played by Gugu Dhlamini, Nancy Sekhokoane and Kanyi Nokwe, show up in support. They are backing singers in real life, there to back up “our sisters”.
The Soul Sisters embody women who reach out to help out a sister. The spots showcase a more cohesive female bond where women support and show up for one another in various situations.
“Imagine if you had back-up sisters who popped up whenever you needed them,” said Joe Public creative team Natalie Walker and Jeanine Vermaak. “It was exciting to create an ad that celebrates women but still in a quirky, Chicken Licken way.”
Produced and directed by Greg Gray of Romance Films, the campaign delivers a humorous performance by the singing Soul Sisters trio. Their overall look, with a Sixties-style wardrobe, hair and makeup inspired by soul icons such as The Supremes, was designed to dazzle South African audiences.
“Because our concept was based on soul singers, we had to make sure our music was authentic,” said Xolisa Dyeshana, Joe Public chief creative officer. “We worked with Adam Howard of Howard Audio, a classically trained composer and musician, to create our unique soul songs.”
Of course, the real stars are the Soul Sisters, who spent long hours in sequins and heels to bring sisters all over SA a smile and inspire them to back up a sister when she needs some soul.
Watch the ads here:
This article was paid for by Joe Public United.