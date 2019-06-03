Joe Public United celebrates women in new Chicken Licken SoulSister ad

It’s time for the world to meet the Soul Sisters. In partnership with brand and communications agency Joe Public United, Chicken Licken embraced women’s daily struggles to inspire and celebrate sisters everywhere by finding insightful, humorous ways to market the SoulSister Party 4 meal for the first time.

Inspired by the meal’s name, the brand deviates from its signature long-format film style to bring the Soul Sisters to life in six 45-second spots and one 20-second spot.

The integrated campaign approach included elements such as TV, social media, digital, outdoor and activations and sought to resonate and delight.

Each film depicts a scene where a sister needs some encouragement or celebration, and the Soul Sisters, played by Gugu Dhlamini, Nancy Sekhokoane and Kanyi Nokwe, show up in support. They are backing singers in real life, there to back up “our sisters”.

The Soul Sisters embody women who reach out to help out a sister. The spots showcase a more cohesive female bond where women support and show up for one another in various situations.