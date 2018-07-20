In celebration of Madiba’s legacy, Mercedes-Benz extends partnership with Beautiful News

In an age where negative news stories dominate mainstream media, Beautiful News offers a glimmer of hope, optimism and positivity. The creation of filmmaker Adrian Steirn, Beautiful News has been celebrating the spirit of South Africans by telling their uplifting stories through short films, with one new story released each day at precisely 4.14pm for the past two years.

Steirn’s goal of offering up positive stories has long resonated with luxury car brand Mercedes-Benz SA, which first worked with the filmmaker in his 21 Icons project. The company has partnered with Steirn on Beautiful News since the project’s inception.

Last week Mercedes-Benz announced that it was renewing this partnership and, in celebration of what would have been former president Nelson Mandela’s 100th birthday on July 18, has featured a week of stories about the iconic leader, paying tribute to his legacy.

Mercedes-Benz has had a long association with Madiba: in the year that he was released from prison the car manufacturer’s local plant workers donated their time while the company donated the materials to build an S-class for the iconic leader.