Nelson Mandela, the man — by his personal assistant and aide

One of Nelson Mandela’s closest and most unlikely friendships was with Zelda la Grange, a white Afrikaans secretary who rose to be his personal aide, travelling companion and confidante.

As South Africa celebrates 100 years since Mandela’s birth, La Grange sat down with AFP to remember the man she worked for over 19 extraordinary years.

"I pretty much considered these men as the enemy. I was afraid, and then this kind gentleman stood in front of me.

"The first thing I noticed was the kindness on his face and the sincerity of his smile and he extended his hand waiting from me to reciprocate.

"He held my hand into a very firm grip and spoke to me.

"I had to say ‘Excuse me Mr President, could you repeat.’ I realised he was speaking in Afrikaans — my own language and the language of the oppressor and the people who imprisoned him.

"He destroyed my defences immediately. It was a very emotional moment. I felt guilty because this person extended respect to me which I think at that point I didn’t deserve. I started crying.

"He had the ability to respect any human being. When he looked in a person’s eyes, he was really paying attention, he was really interested in that person.

"It was definitely his greatest strength and he always choose humanity over ideology.