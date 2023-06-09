Redzone Channel

Real Talk with Redzone

The role of market research in brand planning

09 June 2023 - 14:00

What role does market research play in brand planning?

Arye Kellman, founder of TILT sits down with Gordon Hooper, founder of Bateleur Brand Planning to give insight on market research and to answer the question on everyone’s mind.

