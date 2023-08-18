In the first of a series of video interviews with former winners, CEO of Mediamark, Wayne Bischoff, chats to Arye Kellman, managing director of TILT, about what winning a MOST Award means for media owners and media agencies. And he touches on the trends and technologies currently impacting South Africa’s media world.
Mediamark’s Wayne Bischoff on why the MOST Awards matter
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.