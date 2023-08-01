Redzone Channel

‘You Audacious People’ campaign by African Bank

01 August 2023 - 15:14
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: Supplied
Picture: Supplied

The latest brand positioning campaign launched by African Bank called "You Audacious People", serves as a testament to the bank's unwavering commitment to advancing the lives of its customers, in promoting financial inclusion and dignity for all South Africans.

In a time when South African consumers face daunting challenges, it takes remarkable audacity to envision a brighter future.  The term 'audacious' echoes the ethos of the founders of African Bank, who, boldly envisaged a bank for the people, by the people, serving the people. The heart of this campaign and TVC is a resounding chant of hope, encouraging belief in oneself and one's dreams.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
Digital Turbine’s Mike van Tonder on enjoying the ...
Redzone Channel
2.
Mediamark’s Wayne Bischoff on why the MOST Awards ...
Redzone Channel
3.
Gautrain, connecting people on the move
Redzone Channel
4.
‘You Audacious People’ campaign by African Bank
Redzone Channel
5.
The role of market research in brand planning
Redzone Channel

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.