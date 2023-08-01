‘You Audacious People’ campaign by African Bank

The latest brand positioning campaign launched by African Bank called "You Audacious People", serves as a testament to the bank's unwavering commitment to advancing the lives of its customers, in promoting financial inclusion and dignity for all South Africans.
In a time when South African consumers face daunting challenges, it takes remarkable audacity to envision a brighter future. The term 'audacious' echoes the ethos of the founders of African Bank, who, boldly envisaged a bank for the people, by the people, serving the people. The heart of this campaign and TVC is a resounding chant of hope, encouraging belief in oneself and one's dreams.
