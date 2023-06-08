Beyond demographics: Wavemaker's audience solutions offering

In early 2023, international media house Wavemaker announced the launch of its data solutions division, which comprises five pillars — including audience solutions.

In a media-saturated world, personalisation matters — consumers expect to receive content that's targeted to their needs. Brands understand this and have made creating tailored content a priority. The best way to do this is through Wavemaker’s new audience solutions offering.

“We need to move beyond demographics,” says Nadine Vermeulen, Wavemaker’s head of audience solutions.

“We need to delve into consumers’ mindsets, identify their pain and passion points, and understand how they consume and interact with media touch points. Only with this insight can we ensure we speak to consumers throughout their purchase journey, while minimising the risk of alienation.”

Using proprietary research and first-, second- and third-party data connections, the offering segments audiences to provide clients with detailed and actionable insight into their consumers.