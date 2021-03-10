Redzone Channel

Primedia Outdoor: The edge in digital out-of-home

10 March 2021 - 15:30

Primedia Outdoor is the premier provider of out-of-home media solutions within SA and the rest of Africa. We own over 19,000 advertising panels and are digital out-of-home leaders in programmatic and dynamic capabilities, delivering exposure opportunities across roadside, commuter, airport and mall environments.

Primedia Outdoor is the premier provider of out-of-home media solutions within SA and the rest of Africa.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
TILT creates magnetic content and then amplifies ...
Redzone Channel
2.
Marco Lopes on the South African gaming and ...
Redzone Channel
3.
Molemo Moahloli: The connected consumer and what ...
Redzone Channel
4.
Manfred Noriskin-Ender: How to help clients ...
Redzone Channel
5.
Rob van Rooyen on getting insurance advertising ...
Redzone Channel

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.