Primedia Outdoor: The edge in digital out-of-home
10 March 2021 - 15:30
Primedia Outdoor is the premier provider of out-of-home media solutions within SA and the rest of Africa. We own over 19,000 advertising panels and are digital out-of-home leaders in programmatic and dynamic capabilities, delivering exposure opportunities across roadside, commuter, airport and mall environments.
Primedia Outdoor is the premier provider of out-of-home media solutions within SA and the rest of Africa.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.