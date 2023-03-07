Real talk with Redzone: Wayne Naidoo

Artificial intelligence is a powerful tool for advertising, but it doesn’t have the ability to connect with warmth and authenticity in the way that human intelligence can do effortlessly
“AI can write content for advertising with the same warmth as humans by leveraging natural language processing (NLP) techniques and machine learning algorithms. By analysing large amounts of data and learning from human-written examples, AI can generate language that mimics the tone, style, and emotional appeal of human communication, resulting in more engaging and effective advertising content.”
That’s what ChatGPT wrote when asked to write a short intro on how artificial intelligence (AI) can inject the same warmth and authenticity into advertising as a human being. The platform, while empowered with significant capabilities and technology, is limited by its programming and its inability to understand the lived human condition. It’s also at risk of perpetuating the inherent biases that are built into the very fabric of the internet from which it learns its behaviours. An analysis by The Atlantic says to “treat it like a toy, not a tool”, and this is echoed by other investigations that have found the AI to be “dark and unhinged”, and by the CEO of OpenAI, Sam Altman, who emphasised the importance of not relying on the platform to achieve anything of importance.
However, there have been companies replacing employees with the platform (or some of its lesser-known competitors), and people are legitimately concerned that this emerging technology is the moment that they’ve all been waiting for, the moment that technology takes over their jobs. It’s understandable — the hype and the hyperbole surrounding AI has been extraordinary, and people have every reason to be concerned that their hard-earned skills will be replaced by easily bought technologies.
Yes, ChatGPT and its cohort are impressive and capable AI platforms, but the reality is that the advertising profession needs human intelligence (HI) to understand the nuances, the sharp edges, and the intricacies of companies and campaigns. A successful campaign is immersed in a brand, its tonality, its competitive positioning and the needs of the customer, and these layers are only visible to the people who live and breathe advertising and understand the ramifications of language, tone and style.
AI shouldn’t replace a copywriter. Where would the flavour go? The authenticity? It shouldn’t replace the artist — where would the nuances live? But it should be a tool that helps people take the next step up the creativity ladder. This is where The Drum feels the true value of AI lies — in constantly pushing people to do more, be more creative, to strive for authenticity and to be bold and unpredictable. Because it is from this realm of originality and creativity that truly exciting advertising emerges.
Didn’t video kill the radio star?
Today, video and radio equally influential and capable, each with their own evolving niche and offering immense value. This is why we know that AI won’t kill advertising. It may enhance it and it may provide teams with additional support when they need it the most, but can it replace people? Can it step into the shoes of the advertising teams who wrap themselves in the brand and feel its beat? No. And that’s where the future really lies — at the intersection of AI and HI where people take advantage of the technology to do so much more with their campaigns and take advertising to new levels that are, dare I say, exceptional.
The AI reality is that with limited memory learning as it stands at present, AI can curate known facts, but can’t create anything. And that is why people can relax.
* Wayne Naidoo is the CEO of Duke
