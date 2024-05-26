Newsmaker
Rail reform in SA ‘now firmly on track’
Traxtion CEO James Holley says 'giant leaps in the right direction' bode well for opening up of network to private operators
26 May 2024 - 06:41
James Holley, CEO of Traxtion, Africa's largest private rail operator, says he believes it's all systems go for opening up South Africa's rail network to private operators.
“We've had a couple of giant leaps in the right direction when it comes to the implementation of government's rail reform agenda.”..
