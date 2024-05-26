WANDILE SIHLOBO: Reignite the master plan to boost agriculture after the elections
When the new administration takes over, the focus should be on implementing and updating existing programmes
In June, when the new administration comes into office, I will remain convinced that new policies should not be introduced in South Africa’s agricultural sector. The focus should be on implementing and updating the existing programmes where necessary.
The starting point should be the Agriculture and Agro-processing Master Plan (AAMP), as it has the buy-in of most agricultural stakeholders and strives to grow a competitive and inclusive sector. The AAMP’s growth narrative is through focused value chain deep-dives and commodity corridors. The department of agriculture, land reform & rural development (DALRRD) should, in the new administration, reignite the AAMP through clear communication of the expectations to the various provincial departments and local offices that private sector stakeholders will essentially work within the implementation of the plan...
