France strong-arms big food companies into cutting prices

Several food companies in France have pledged to cut prices on hundreds of products

11 June 2023 - 09:19 Reuters

French shoppers should pay less for their food from next month, finance minister Bruno Le Maire said on Friday, after he secured a pledge from 75 top food companies to cut prices on hundreds of products.

The companies, which together make 80% of what the French eat, could face financial sanctions if they don't follow through, Le Maire said...

