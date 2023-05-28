Economists at odd over the merits of the decision, though a winter of discontent is all but a certainty
“I am not familiar with the Consumer Protection Act; however, this is the second time this year that I have had to refer to it, so I am learning as I go along.”
On behalf of a disgruntled client, I’m engaging with a woman who runs a business supplying backup power systems and solar installations. My pointing out that she was transgressing the Consumer Protection Act prompted her admission that she hadn’t bothered to ensure that her business is CPA compliant...
WENDY KNOWLER: The CPA is there for a reason — know and use it
It’s crucial to know your consumer rights when it comes to cancellation, recourse for defective goods and online shopping’s cooling-off period
