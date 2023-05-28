Opinion

WENDY KNOWLER: The CPA is there for a reason — know and use it

It’s crucial to know your consumer rights when it comes to cancellation, recourse for defective goods and online shopping’s cooling-off period

BL Premium
28 May 2023 - 07:44

“I am not familiar with the Consumer Protection Act; however, this is the second time this year that I have had to refer to it, so I am learning as I go along.”

On behalf of a disgruntled client, I’m engaging with a woman who runs a business supplying backup power systems and solar installations. My pointing out that she was transgressing the Consumer Protection Act prompted her admission that she hadn’t bothered to ensure that her business is CPA compliant...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.